Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Steve Karnowski is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MILWAUKEE FIRE STATION

MILWAUKEE — A dozen Milwaukee firefighters will be disciplined and the Fire Department will conduct anti-harassment training following an investigation into a brown figurine found hanging in a fire station. The department’s investigation found that a white male firefighter found the figurine shaped like a fetus on the street and brought it into the station out of “curiosity.” He then hung the figurine by its neck with a pink gift-wrapping ribbon on a bulletin board in the station’s kitchen. It was there for several days until the station’s only Black female firefighter reported it. UPCOMING: 400 words.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MINNEAPOLIS AD AGENCY

MINNEAPOLIS — An advertising agency’s parent company has changed a rule forbidding employees from using “Black Lives Matter” in social media posts after 179 workers in the city where George Floyd was killed walked off the job. Employees at Minneapolis-based Periscope wanted to cite the movement to show solidarity with Black and racial-justice protesters but were repeatedly told no by Quad, the parent marketing company, based in Sussex, Wisconsin. SENT: 350 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGE-WWII VET REMEMBERS

BELOIT, Wis. — U.S. Navy veteran Bob Jackson is an eyewitness to one of the most influential days in modern history: the Japanese surrender aboard the U.S.S. Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Jackson, 97, of Monroe, says he feels lucky to have been on the iconic battleship that fateful day in 1945, and the way he recalls memories of his naval service, it is as if he was honorably discharged last week. “I fell through the cracks,” Jackson told the Beloit Daily News. “I was one of the lucky ones who came back with all their fingers and toes. So many things had to fall into place for me to be where I was.” By Austin Montgomery, Beloit Daily News. SENT: 727 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-BURGER NIGHT

MUSCODA, Wis. — Tom Nondorf wants to forget about this past spring. The annual Morel Mushroom Festival here was canceled in May due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. And the weather was so cold and dry there were few mushrooms for him to buy from local pickers and sell to fungus lovers throughout the Midwest. Thankfully, Nondorf and the rest of his cohorts with the Leslie J. Lee American Legion Post 85 have steamed hamburgers and a hungry crowd. By Barry Adams, Wisconsin State Journal SENT: 1,284 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

OSCEOLA DOUBLE FATAL.

SPORTS

NBA RESTART-TOP SEEDS

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have all but guaranteed themselves the top two playoff seeds and face a balancing act when the NBA returns to action. While other teams will be fighting for a postseason berth or playoff seedings when they play the final eight regular season games in Florida, the Lakers and Bucks will be looking to shake off the rust after a 4 ½-month hiatus wile also staying healthy. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 700 words, photos.

IN BRIEF

PACKERS-SEASON TICKETS.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apmlw@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.