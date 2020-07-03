Where to find fireworks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This year, many communities scrapped their Fourth of July plans -- the parades, the festivals, and, of course, the fireworks -- because of the coronavirus pandemic and health concerns with bringing a lot of people together. This is a list of where you can still find community fireworks. But when you have fun this holiday weekend, follow health and safety guidelines, including maintaining physical distance and wearing a face mask in public, and improve the chances of Fourth of July festivities coming back next summer.

ASHWAUBENON - JULY 3 & JULY 4

Festival Foods fireworks display at Capital Credit Union Park, 2231 Holmgren Way. Live music at 8 P.M. by Conscious Pilot on Friday, Johnny Wad on Saturday. Fireworks start at 9:30 P.M. each night. Tickets available with a debit or credit card only at the ballpark or online (CLICK HERE). Organizers say fireworks will be visible in the neighborhood.

BONDUEL - JULY 4

The Shawano Country Chamber of Commerce says there will be a HUGE parade at 11 A.M. followed by a festival sponsored by the Bonduel Civic Organization. There are no fireworks this year. The parade starts at the high school on W. Green Bay St., goes east to Washington St., then goes to Village Park. There will be festivities in downtown Bonduel including entertainment by Nu Thymes and Wasted Stay, a cornhole tournament, free-throw game, scavenger hunt, raffles, food and craft vendors and more. People are asked to stay home if they’re sick. CLICK HERE for the Village of Bonduel website.

ELCHO - JULY 4

Fireworks display begins at dusk, around 10 P.M. over the Elcho ball field and football field adjacent to Sno-Devil Park, N11310 Riordan St. (The Wisconsin Department of Tourism website says fireworks will be shot over Otter Lake.)

ELKHART LAKE - JULY 4

Road America Fire Fest is billed as Sheboygan County’s largest fireworks display. Fireworks begin after dusk. Tickets are sold out for on-site viewing at Road America, N7390 State Hwy 67. Proceeds benefit the Sheboygan County Food Bank and the Elkhart Lake and Plymouth volunteer fire departments.

FISK - JULY 3

“Fire in the Sky” starts at dusk on Friday. Parking available at the Utica Fire Department, 1730 County Rd FF, where the Ripon Lions will sell brats, burgers, hot dogs, chips, soda and water. Organizers expect a larger crowd this year because there are fewer community fireworks displays; please respect the surrounding private properties and don’t block driveways or the Fireworks Warehouse gates. Donations through GoFundMe are encouraged to carry on the annual tradition.

GREEN LAKE - JULY 4

Green Lake’s Light Up the Lake Fireworks Celebration starts with Shoreline’s Boat Parade at 1 P.M., followed by a community parade at 4 P.M., and live music by Dan Braaksma at Deacon Mills Park, 550 Mill St., from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. Fireworks launch at dusk. The usual annual festivities, including the duck race, are canceled this year. Donations are requested by CLICKING HERE.

KAUKAUNA - JULY 4

Wisconsin International Raceway, W1460 County Road KK, will host the Festival Foods Fireworks that are traditionally Appleton’s Memorial Park fireworks display. Gates open at 6 P.M. Fireworks start at 9:45 P.M.

MANITOWOC - JULY 4

Fourth of July parade starts at 10 A.M. at the corner of Washington St. and S. 8th St., traveling north to Maritime Dr. and extending to the Waldo Boulevard office complex. Please respect social distancing along the parade route; participants have been asked not to distribute candy or promotional items. Festival Foods fireworks launch from the South Pier starting at 9:30 P.M. There will be parking lots and street parking options. Stay in the vicinity of your vehicle. Restroom facilities and hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be available at various locations along the lakefront. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum

NEENAH - JULY 4

High-altitude fireworks display launched from Arrowhead Park at 9:45 P.M. Mayor Dean Kaufert says the fireworks should be visible from 85 percent of the city. People are encouraged to spread out and watch the fireworks from their yards or parking lots. WHBY will simulcast patriotic music on 106.3 FM and 1150 AM.

RIPON - JULY 4

Fireworks will be launched at Murray Park at dusk.

TWO RIVERS - JULY 4

The fireworks launch at 9:30 P.M. from the outfield at Walsh Field, 2201 Polk St. Unlike past years there is no entertainment before the fireworks and there is no public access inside the fences at Walsh Field. People are asked to enjoy the show from Neshotah Park, downtown, their own yard or “one of many great viewing locations around the city.”

WINNECONNE - JULY 4

The Winneconne Area Chamber of Commerce sponsors the fireworks on the north side of the New Bridge. Fireworks start at 9:45 P.M.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.