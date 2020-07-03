Sturgeon Bay celebrates 20 years of public art with 2020 Cherries Jubilee

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay celebrates 20 years of public art with the 2020 Cherries Jubilee Street Art project.

The annual display brings artists together raising money for the community’s public art initiative fund.

The Fourth of July weekend brings more traffic to Sturgeon Bay. People not only drive through the city but walk down sidewalks lined with cherries.

“We have a 24-inch plastic cherry that was made by Key Industrial Plastics. We have a metal base made by Hi Tec Fabrication, and then we have a concrete base that everything is bolted into. That was made by PCI Concrete,” said Carly Sarkis, marketing and events director with Destination Sturgeon Bay.

“This is the one I wasn’t going to do,” said Renate Gregory, a local artist. “My husband was the one, I was sitting at the table, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do with a giant cherry?‘”

Gregory’s trailer design earned her a spot as one of twenty-five artists selected by Destination Sturgeon Bay to take part in the 2020 Cherries Jubilee Street Art project.

She says it is her third year in a row creating pieces for the annual event. “Every year I get selected, and every year I’m like a little kid jumping up and down going, ‘They picked mine!’”

Destination Sturgeon Bay wants to make sure people have the chance to see each of the cherries on display by offering a walking map available at the Tourist Information Center at 36 S. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay and on their website available for download.

That is not the only digital feature of the milestone display.

“We have all of our projects online this year that you can bid virtually. That’s something that’s new and different,” said Sarkis. “Typically, people always look forward to that auction at the end of the year, but at this point we’re just not sure we can even hold it. So, it’s just a good transition moving forward.”

“I hope with everything that’s going on in the world today, and there seems to be a lot of people that are on edge about different things, I hope that when they see these it brings a little bit of happiness to them,” said Gregory.

The 2020 Cherries Jubilee and bids run through the summer with a live auction planned September 19.

