St. Norbert College moves 2020 graduation ceremony online

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College president Brian Bruess says the Class of 2020 will be honored online in August instead of with an in-person ceremony.

The De Pere college hoped to have an in-person, albeit delayed, graduation ceremony after the seniors’ final semester was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The campus was vacated and classes were were moved online in March.

The letter from Bruess says many options and venues were considered, but some of those venues, such as the Resch Center or Lambeau Field, were unavailable. Others were too small to ensure social distancing among the graduates and their families, even if they had a small number of guests. Bruess says there was also the “big unknown” of what the pandemic will look like in late August.

Bruess says 40% of graduates surveyed supported holding a “virtual” graduation ceremony, which will be conducted Saturday, August 29, at 4 P.M. Information will be provided to graduates as that day approaches.

Bruess wrote, “I want to assure you that in all our exploration of Commencement options, there was one option we did not consider: failing to honor you and celebrate your achievements. You’ve earned your day. We will celebrate it in the best way we are able.”

The liberal arts college plans to resume classes on campus for the 2020-21 school year. The calendar was adjusted to move classes up a week to August 24.

