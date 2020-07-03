Advertisement

Operation: Dry Water

The three-day special enforcement looks for boaters under the influence
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The hot, humid weather means local waters will be popular destinations this weekend for a lot of people. They might be even busier because people won’t be attending the usual festivals and fireworks shows canceled due to the pandemic.

You can also expect more law enforcement patrols on the water. They’ll be looking especially for impaired boaters. “Operation: Dry Water” is now underway.

The three-day special enforcement takes place every year around the 4th of July. Local, state and federal authorities patrol the rivers, lakes and bay to make sure people not only have safety equipment like life jackets and throw ropes but are driving sober.

“We’re looking for people to just be safe, smart and following the rules and regulations that are for the water. Having a good time also, but being safe about it,” DNR conservation warden Gaven Brault said.

Brault is prepping for a long and hot weekend on the water. He’ll be patrolling part of the Fox River and Bay of Green Bay, where he says it’s been busier than normal the last few weeks.

“I can tell you right now, the daytime will be busy with it being 90 degrees,” he remarked.

The same as on our roads, operating a boat with a blood-alcohol level higher than 0.08 is not just illegal, it’s dangerous.

“On the water, there’s technically no lanes that people weave, but there are still rules of the water for people to follow for give way, stand on vessels,” Brault said. “When you’re intoxicated, your reaction time is always a little bit slower, and with a boat there’s no seat belts also, so that’s another huge safety thing.”

The Department of Natural Resources reports 25 people were caught driving a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol over three days last summer during Operation: Dry Water. Throughout the entire season, the DNR issued 132 citations for boating under the influence.

Brault says mixing alcohol with a long day on the water, especially in this heat, can lead to dangerous consequences for boaters who think they can safely operate a boat.

“They’re on the water and it seems like it’s less than a vehicle, but then when they pull their boat back on the trailer, then they’re getting back in the vehicle and doing the same thing if they’re intoxicated,” Brault said. “We just want people to be safe and smart about it.”

Brault also reminds all boaters to be cautious with record high water levels. There may be debris in the water that could also pose risks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silver Alert issued for Illinois woman seen driving in Manitowoc County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ilda Castellanos-Waddell, 68, speaks with a German accent. She’s driving a silver Ford Focus wagon with Illinois plates.

News

Driver dies after car strikes signs, crashes in Sheboygan Falls

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies say it appears the driver suffered a medical issue before the crash.

News

Driver runs from scene of rollover crash in Waupaca County

Updated: 10 hours ago
The sheriff's office says he turned in front of an oncoming vehicle, crashed and ran.

News

Veteran organizes 4th of July parade

Updated: 10 hours ago
Shannon Flynn has deep family ties to the Breed community

News

Operation: Dry Water

Updated: 10 hours ago
A special enforcement on area waters focuses on boating under the influence.

Latest News

News

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts summer camps

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The one-day or four-day camps for kids 4 to 12 will teach them about farming in Wisconsin.

Holidays

Where to find fireworks

Updated: 10 hours ago
Many communities scrapped their Fourth of July festivities. Here's where you can still find parades and fireworks.

News

Packers prepare fans for big changes at Lambeau Field

Updated: 11 hours ago
Seating is limited and face masks are required -- if fans are allowed at the games at all.

News

Embattled Ashwaubenon village administrator resigns

Updated: 12 hours ago
Allison Swanson's attorney says the public safety officers' union created a hostile work environment

News

Wisconsin veteran coordinates July 4th parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
A local man is working with his community to put on a Fourth of July celebration after the original parade was cancelled due to COVID-19.