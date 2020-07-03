Advertisement

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

'The general public is buying more than ever before'
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.
Fireworks are more popular than ever this pandemic Fourth of July.(Source: KXAN, WCCO, KCPQ, KCRA, CNN, Hearst, FAMILY SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/Denis Kiriaev, CNN)
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July will be more intimate this year. It also could be riskier.

Saturday will be unlike any Independence Day in recent memory. From Atlanta to San Diego, hundreds of fireworks shows have been canceled as officials restrict large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, especially as infections surge across the U.S.

With fewer professional celebrations, many Americans are bound to shoot off fireworks in backyards and at block parties. And they already are: Sales have been booming. Some public safety officials say consumer fireworks in more hands means greater danger of injuries and wildfires in parts of the country experiencing dry, scorching weather.

“The general public is buying more than ever before,” said Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association.

While it's not clear exactly what is driving people to shops, some sellers think fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

“We’re seeing new customers ... who usually don’t come to the fireworks tents,” said Robert Fletcher of Desert Sky Fireworks, which has locations across Arizona.

Cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have received more complaints of illegal fireworks this summer than in previous years. While most states allow at least some types of consumer fireworks, many cities prohibit them, even non-explosive sparklers. But they acknowledge it is difficult to stop people from buying them just outside city limits where they're legal.

In Arizona, which has battled wildfires for weeks, thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for Gov. Doug Ducey to ban fireworks this summer.

Delanie Thompson, 28, said she started the petition after seeing a neighbor’s house engulfed in flames last week during a wildfire in Phoenix. She said she and her boyfriend were forced to evacuate their home for 30 hours.

Thompson said she got angry when she later saw a roadside tent selling fireworks in a nearby town.

The Fourth of July is “about our independence,” she said. “Not just about fireworks.”

Authorities in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale seized nearly 4,000 pounds of banned fireworks this week after getting a tip about an illegal sales operation at a house.

Fireworks can be a big danger as many parts of the American West struggle with drought, turning vegetation into tinder for flames.

“It definitely compounds the risk for starting wildfires,” Jessica Gardetto, a spokeswoman for the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said of fireworks.

The center is predicting more wildfires than usual in July across a swath of the U.S. West. And fires started by retail fireworks tend to burn near homes, said Gardetto, who has heard them explode every day for the last week in her neighborhood.

Fires are just one cause for concern. Some doctors fear injuries will increase this year as more people experiment with fireworks at home.

Dr. Erin Miller, a hand surgeon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said she amputated 42 fingers due to fireworks injuries last year while she was on call during the Fourth of July.

She has simple advice for revelers: Do not use larger fireworks like mortars and cherry bombs.

“Do not mix alcohol or any other substances if you’re choosing to use fireworks,” she added.

But not everyone is as alarmed by the increased interest in consumer fireworks.

“It’s business as usual for us,” said Chris James, a spokesman for the Glendale Fire Department.

The agency will have extra units on standby like usual for the holiday, he said. He recommends having water and a fire extinguisher nearby.

“It’s basic common sense we try to preach,” James said.

Fire departments and many sellers also urge people to have a sober “designated shooter,” said Houser of the National Fireworks Association.

Some in the industry believe monthslong lockdowns during the pandemic explain the increased interest in blowing off steam with fireworks.

“We’ve all been cooped up at home. We all have a lot of added stresses,” said James Fuller, a spokesman for TNT Fireworks. “I think a lot of folks want to feel good again.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

News

Silver Alert issued for Illinois woman seen driving in Manitowoc County

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ilda Castellanos-Waddell, 68, speaks with a German accent. She’s driving a silver Ford Focus wagon with Illinois plates.

News

Driver dies after car strikes signs, crashes in Sheboygan Falls

Updated: 8 hours ago
Deputies say it appears the driver suffered a medical issue before the crash.

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

News

Driver runs from scene of rollover crash in Waupaca County

Updated: 10 hours ago
The sheriff's office says he turned in front of an oncoming vehicle, crashed and ran.

News

Veteran organizes 4th of July parade

Updated: 10 hours ago
Shannon Flynn has deep family ties to the Breed community