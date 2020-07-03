Advertisement

LITTLE CHANGE IN OUR WEATHER EVEN INTO NEXT WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By BRAD SPAKOWITZ
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Headed into the Holiday weekend, more of the same... Plenty of sun, heat and humidity for Saturday (The 4th). Again there could be a few pop-up storms in the afternoon into early evening. But it will be dry (and muggy) for area OR backyard fireworks.

Sunday too, will bring plenty of sun, heat and humidity... There is actually a little bit of a better chance of a few scattered afternoon into evening storms.

And... ALL OF NEXT WEEK looks hot and humid with occasional storms. There are storm chances EVERY day, but the best chances are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is too early to know if any storms over the next 7 days will be severe, but for sure any that move through will bring brief heavy downpours, small hail and wind gusts to 40 mph. Keep checking back for updates day-to-day...

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SATURDAY: NE bec SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Any stray storms end early, then mostly clear and muggy. LOW: 66

SATURDAY (the 4th): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 93 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 73

FRIDAY: Storms again... HIGH: 89

