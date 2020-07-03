Advertisement

HHA USA Veterans Archery Tour in Waupaca supports Old Glory Honor Flight

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourth of July weekend brings to mind cookouts and fireworks. Despite the pandemic, some have found a unique way to celebrate the holiday weekend while raising money for veterans groups.

The Chain O’ Lakes Conservation Club is welcoming hundreds of archers to its 3D range in Waupaca this holiday weekend as part of the HHA USA Veterans Archery Shoot Tour.

“This is two to three times the size of anything we’ve ever done, so we’re super excited to be here and get our name out in front of a lot of archery folks,” said Chris Hamm, president of HHA USA.

Hamm is Vice President of Operations at HHA Sports, an archery manufacturing business. Last year he created HHA USA, a nonprofit that supports veterans through archery.

“Just a blessing to be able to use my talents and successes to give back to somebody else,” said Hamm.

Part of what HHA USA raises every year is given to veterans groups that help with PTSD, the rest is given to local honor flights. In the case of the Waupaca event, the Old Glory Honor Flight.

“For Chris to contact us, to offer his services to raise money for Old Glory honor Flight, we were just beyond thrilled,” said Old Glory Honor Flight Executive Director Diane MacDonald.

“I think it’s very cool,” said Craig Bailey, president of the conservation club. “We had a bunch of people come in early this morning and said the only reason they came was because it was for the honor flight.”

Bailey is a Vietnam veteran himself and has experienced an honor flight firsthand.

“It’s a fine way to give back to the veterans, and it’s a good day all around,” said Bailey.

Bailey was happy to offer the range for the tour, and it’s coming at a time when Old Glory organizers can use the funding boost.

“Like most nonprofits we’ve had a bit of a trouble lately with COVID-19,” said MacDonald. “This is a very safe place to come out outdoors, you can socially distance, as well as supporting a great cause.”

The tour’s stop in Waupaca will run through Sunday and includes raffle prizes as well. People can show up and register any day.

“Just a major blessing to have great people and like-minded people that like to shoot bows and arrows and love our veterans,” said Hamm.

HHA USA’s archery shoot tour will continue in other areas of the state. To learn more about the organization or its events, visit the HHA USA website or Facebook page.

