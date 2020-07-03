Fire engulfs mobile home in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There are no reports of injuries after a fire at a Green Bay mobile home park Thursday night.

At about 11:53 p.m., Green Bay Metro Firefighters were called to the North Baird Trailer Court at 1400 North Baird St.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a trailer.

“The fire had advanced through the entire trailer before crews were able to extinguish the fire,” reads a statement from Battalion Chief Dave Kolz.

The mobile home’s resident was not at home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire department estimates the cost of damage at $50,000.

