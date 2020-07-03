Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts summer camps

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A great opportunity is coming up for younger generations to learn about farming in Wisconsin. The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc kicks off summer camps next week.

The Discovery Center says the “Little Farmer Camp” is a one-day camp for kids ages 4 to 6. It costs $45. You can register for July 9, 10, 20 or 21.

The Calf Camp is a four-day camp for ages 9 through 12. That starts July 13 and costs $100.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to buy camp admissions on the Discovery Center’s website, farmwisconsin.org.

