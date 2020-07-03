Embattled Ashwaubenon village administrator resigns

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon village administrator is resigning from her position. Allison Swanson’s resignation takes effect Wednesday, July 8.

As we reported in February, the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officers Association held a “no confidence” vote over Swanson, who’s held the position of village administrator since 2011.

The union accused of her violating several policies and laws, including demoting or terminating public safety workers without the approval of the Police and Fire Commission.

The union also claimed Swanson wanted to change an anti-nepotism clause because she was in a relationship that violated it.

A statement from Swanson’s lawyer denies all of that. It says her resignation is because of the union’s unjustified attacks creating an unbearable work environment.

“The Union’s constant unjustified attacks against Mrs. Buckley created such a hostile and uncomfortable workplace that she believed she had no choice but to resign. We want to be clear that Mrs. Buckley’s resignation was not because the allegations that the Union has made have any merit or truthfulness whatsoever. We vehemently deny the allegations of wrongdoing contained in the Union’s ethics complaint and believe there was no merit to it. Unfortunately for Mrs. Buckley, the filing of the ethics complaint was another contributing factor to the hostile work environment the Union created for her. Mrs. Buckley’s resignation is directly related to the unbearable work environment that was created by the barrage of unjustified, unnecessary, and unsupported allegations of wrongdoing made by the Union. Again, we welcome the opportunity to litigate and prove our claims made in this case through the judicial system, rather than in the media.”

