Electrical wiring sparks fire in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Electrical wiring sparked a fire in a Two Rivers home Friday, according to the city fire department.

At 4:12 a.m., firefighters were called to an attic fire at 1722 18th Street.

The residents of the two-family home evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival on scene.

Crews quickly put out the fire. However, there was fire, smoke and water damage to the second floor and attic area. The first floor sustained water damage.

The Two Rivers Fire Department says the fire started in electrical wiring in the attic.

The cost of damage is estimated at $30,000.

Firefighters were on scene for about two hours for overhaul and investigation.

There are no reports of injuries.

