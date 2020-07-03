Advertisement

Driver runs from scene of rollover crash in Waupaca County

The sheriff's office says he turned in front of an oncoming vehicle
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEBANON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is on the run after a rollover crash in Waupaca County Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office tells us the communications center received multiple calls about a two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 near Fields Rd. in the Town of Lebanon just before 11:30 A.M.

The communications center noted it also received a call about someone driving erratically and driving north of New London.

The sheriff’s office says that car was going north on Highway 45 when it turned left at Fields Rd. in front of a southbound vehicle.

The northbound car rolled over into a ditch, then the man inside ran from the scene.

The 52-year-old Bonduel woman driving the southbound vehicle was hurt and was taken to a hospital. Her name wasn’t made public.

