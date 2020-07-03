BROKEN RECORD FORECAST: STILL HOT AND HUMID

Very hot and humid weather will stretch across the next week or more. Highs today will rise quickly to the upper 80s and around 90. This afternoon spotty thunderstorms are possible mainly south and west of Green Bay. Storms will be slow moving and could bring heavy downpours. That means a few isolated locations may get quite a bit of rain, meanwhile most other locations will stay dry. The severe weather outlook is LOW.

The Fourth of July will be mostly sunny, but stray afternoon thunderstorms are possible southwest of Green Bay. Most storms will dissipate before the fireworks Saturday night. Storms are more likely Sunday as well as at times during the week.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but a stray PM storm possible - Especially SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. LOW: 66

SATURDAY (the 4th): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms. HIGH: 89

