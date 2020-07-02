Wisconsin nears 30,000 coronavirus cases, 800 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is closing in on two more milestones in the coronavirus pandemic, coming a few hundred shy of 30,000 confirmed cases (29,738) and nearing 800 deaths (793).

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 12,878 tests received in the past 24 hour period with 539 coming in positive. Both figures are comparable to Wednesday. The percentage of tests that were positive was 4.19% -- a slight decline from Tuesday’s 4.28% and the third day with positive tests in the 4% range.

The death toll is 793 with seven deaths added to the state report since Wednesday afternoon.

If current trends continue, Wisconsin will have more than 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and 800 deaths by Friday or Saturday.

For comparison, on June 2, Wisconsin had 18,917 confirmed cases and 607 deaths. In less than a month, Wisconsin has confirmed 10,000 new coronavirus cases.

Forty-eight of Wisconsin’s 72 counties saw new coronavirus cases in this latest round of tests, including 11 with double- or triple-digit increases.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 236, including 74 in ICU. There are 143 hospitalized patients waiting for test results. Twenty-three percent of hospital beds statewide are available.

This is the third day in a row the state was receiving between 12,000 and 13,000 test results per day. The state has 76 public and private lab partners capable of processing 18,434 tests daily.

People in their 20s represent the largest percentage of coronavirus cases (23%). Contract tracing linked many new cases to social gatherings and bars (see related story).

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 19 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 34 cases (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,916 cases (+43) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 3 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 111 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 88 cases (+3)

Clark - 77 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 88 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 34 cases (+1)

Dane - 1,953 cases (+80) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 461 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Door - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 30 cases (+5)

Dunn - 38 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 240 cases (+11) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 313 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 161 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Green - 89 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 33 cases (+1)

Iowa - 32 cases (+1)

Iron - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 242 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 39 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,522 cases (+19) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee - 59 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 455 cases (+18)

Lafayette - 74 cases (+4)

Langlade - 10 cases (+2)

Lincoln - 10 cases

Manitowoc - 99 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 174 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marinette - 60 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 16 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 11,510 cases (+152) (390 deaths)

Monroe - 65 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 61 cases (+2)

Oneida - 20 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 491 cases (+15) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 238 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 68 cases

Polk - 52 cases (+4) (1 death)

Portage - 147 cases (+5)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,176 cases (+5) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 873 cases (+9) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 108 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 78 cases

Sheboygan - 208 cases (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 171 cases (+7) (1 death)

Taylor - 13 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 118 cases (+2)

Vernon - 36 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 612 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 380 cases (16 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 1,210 cases (+35) (39 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 116 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Waushara - 29 cases (+4)

Winnebago - 683 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Wood - 61 cases (+10) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases (+1)

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 10 cases (+1)

Delta - 21 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (1 death)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 65 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 15 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).

