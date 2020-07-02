Tribal Police believe someone gave missing woman a ride before disappearance

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police believe someone gave a missing woman a ride to Shawano on prior to her disappearance, and they’re asking that person to come forward.

Police posted an update Thursday on the search for Katelyn Kelley, 22.

Police say they are looking for someone who may have picked her up on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Police believe this happened June 16, at 10:30 p.m., at County Highway VV near Silver Canoe Rd.

“We believe she was picked up and possibly taken to the City of Shawano,” reads a post on the Menominee Tribal Police Facebook page. “If you or you know someone that may have given her a ride at this time please let us know.”

If you picked up Katelyn or have information about her disappearance, call the dispatch center at 715-799-3881. The department is working with the FBI and Shawano Police on the case.

Police are also asking people to stop spreading rumors that Katelyn has been located. “Whomever is responsible for saying she has been located please stop! You are affecting an investigation and more importantly you are affecting a family that is going through something very traumatic!”

Kelley, who was reported missing by her mother on June 18, was observed at her apartment in the City of Shawano between 11 p.m. on June 16 and 3 a.m. on June 17, according to police.

Katelyn is described as 5′2″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

Menominee Tribal Police say they and other Tribal entities have searched the roadways, forest areas and bodies of water in the area, and add no arrests have been made in their investigation.

Police are asking boaters, campers, hunters and residents to be on the lookout for anything they consider to be suspicious.

Action 2 News reporter Aisha Morales spoke with Kelley’s family members. They say it isn’t like Kelley to not be in contact with her family.

Again, if you know anything about the disappearance of Katelyn Kelley, call police at 715-799-3881.

“We need information, not advice, that will help us and the family to locate Katelyn,” police say.

