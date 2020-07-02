Advertisement

Tribal Police believe someone gave missing woman a ride before disappearance

Police say they are looking for someone who may have picked up Katelyn Kelley on the Menominee Indian Reservation.
Credit: Menominee Tribal Police Department
Credit: Menominee Tribal Police Department (WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police believe someone gave a missing woman a ride to Shawano on prior to her disappearance, and they’re asking that person to come forward.

Police posted an update Thursday on the search for Katelyn Kelley, 22.

Police say they are looking for someone who may have picked her up on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Police believe this happened June 16, at 10:30 p.m., at County Highway VV near Silver Canoe Rd.

“We believe she was picked up and possibly taken to the City of Shawano,” reads a post on the Menominee Tribal Police Facebook page. “If you or you know someone that may have given her a ride at this time please let us know.”

If you picked up Katelyn or have information about her disappearance, call the dispatch center at 715-799-3881. The department is working with the FBI and Shawano Police on the case.

Police are also asking people to stop spreading rumors that Katelyn has been located. “Whomever is responsible for saying she has been located please stop! You are affecting an investigation and more importantly you are affecting a family that is going through something very traumatic!”

Kelley, who was reported missing by her mother on June 18, was observed at her apartment in the City of Shawano between 11 p.m. on June 16 and 3 a.m. on June 17, according to police.

Katelyn is described as 5′2″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, a black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops.

Menominee Tribal Police say they and other Tribal entities have searched the roadways, forest areas and bodies of water in the area, and add no arrests have been made in their investigation.

Police are asking boaters, campers, hunters and residents to be on the lookout for anything they consider to be suspicious.

Action 2 News reporter Aisha Morales spoke with Kelley’s family members. They say it isn’t like Kelley to not be in contact with her family.

Again, if you know anything about the disappearance of Katelyn Kelley, call police at 715-799-3881.

“We need information, not advice, that will help us and the family to locate Katelyn,” police say.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Fire engulfs mobile home in Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a trailer.

Holidays

Where to find fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Many communities scrapped their Fourth of July festivities. Here's where you can still find parades and fireworks.

Latest News

News

Local brewery joins Black is Beautiful beer initiative

Updated: 10 hours ago
The brainchild of a Texas brewery, sales of the beer will benefit organizations for people of color

News

Neighborhood meeting addresses Seymour Park violence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Neighbors told police and city leaders their concerns and have a conversation about how to deter crime in this neighborhood.

News

Hinterland Brewery joins Black is Beautiful initiative

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
One industry is taking part in a global effort to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face. Some of those businesses in Wisconsin are also taking part.

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a man carrying knives was running at a woman then chased the police officer.

State

Columbus, Wisconsin, considers taking down statue of Christopher Columbus

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial White people are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

Updated: 14 hours ago
The warehouse in the Greenville Business Park is expected to be operational later this month, the town administrator says.