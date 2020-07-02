Advertisement

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fourth of July celebrations are just a few days away and they might look a bit different this year.

The large Independence Day celebrations we’re used to, complete with show-stopping fireworks displays, may be on hold this year in many places due to coronavirus.

That means many people might be tempted to create smaller fireworks shows of their own and experts are worried.

About 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries in 2019 and 73% of those occurred around the Fourth of July, according to US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Handheld sparklers were the number one item behind those accidents.

The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

They recommend first finding out what’s legal to use in your area.

The CPSC also released the following tips to ensure everyone has a fun and safe time this Fourth of July:

  • Never allow children to ignite or handle these items.
  • Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.
  • Light fireworks one at a time, then back away quickly
  • Never try to light or re-light malfunctioning fireworks
  • Never point devices at people
  • Douse fireworks in water before disposing of them.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man was arrested on arson charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Fire engulfs mobile home in Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a trailer.

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Holidays

Where to find fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Many communities scrapped their Fourth of July festivities. Here's where you can still find parades and fireworks.