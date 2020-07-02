THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES

Thursday will be another very warm and humid day. Look for mostly sunny skies, but a few spotty thundershowers north of Green Bay this afternoon. The severe weather outlook is low, but storms could include gusts to 35 mph and heavy downpours. Unfortunately, there won’t be much of a breeze to help cool us off today or tomorrow. Try to stay in the shade as much as possible, and drink plenty of water. Friday and the 4th of July are set to be HOT and humid. There are only isolated chances for thunderstorms, so much of those days will be dry.

Next week the heat and humidity continue with several more days at or near 90. There will also be several more opportunities for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: VARIABLE BEC SW 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

FRIDAY: N/E 5 KTS Waves: 1-2′

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Scattered afternoon storms...especially NORTH. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Any lingering storms north dissipate. Then skies will be mostly clear. LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but a stray PM storm possible. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SATURDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

