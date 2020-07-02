THE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER CONTINUES

Scattered showers and a few storms developed to the north during Thursday afternoon. They will drift southward, but also diminish as the evening wears on… The big unknown is: 1) who exactly gets one, and 2) How long do they last. No matter how it plays out, the SEVERE RISK IS LOW, but any storm could produce brief heavy downpours, small hail and wind gusts to 35mph.

Scattered storms will re-develop Friday, but this time the best chances will be south. There is a SMALL chance of a stray storm in the afternoon heat Saturday (the 4th) with better chances of scattered storms Sunday.

Next week looks like a continuation of the heat and humidity…And much more unsettled with scattered storms every day.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

FRIDAY: N-NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: E-SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Any lingering storms north dissipate. Then mostly clear and muggy. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but a stray PM storm possible - Especially SOUTH. HIGH: 90 LOW: 67

SATURDAY (the 4th): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly sunny skies. A few spotty afternoon storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with spotty PM storms. HIGH: 91 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered storms. HIGH: 88

