State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The state has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Sheboygan.

At 5:50 a.m., Sheboygan Police were called to what they describe as a "disturbance" at the intersection of S. 15th and Illinois Ave.

"An officer-involved shooting occurred," reads a release from the police department.

Police did not say who had been shot or the status of the person who had been shot.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will investigate. State law requires an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

