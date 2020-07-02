Advertisement

Protesters in Manitowoc respond to offensive picture

The picture, now taken off social media, was of local business owners posing with a rope.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A protest was held in Manitowoc on Wednesday after people said local business owners posted an offensive picture on social media.

The picture, now taken off social media, was of local business owners posing with a rope.

The Wharf in Manitowoc is normally a place for drinks and fun, but Wednesday evening it was place for protesters to have a community talk.

“I think it is up to him to explain to the community what his involvement was in that picture whether he was aware or unaware,” Laskeshore’s United Visionaries Member Aaron Bailey said.

This happened days after the FBI reported Bubba Wallace, a NASCAR driver, found a rope in his garage that resembled a noose.

“This has effected not just one race,” The Wharf Bar Owner Brennan Seehafer said. “This has effected a community of individuals together here today and I was able to see that.”

Brennan apologized to the crowd and said he didn’t know what was in the picture until he saw it.

It’s very unfortunate,” Seehafer said. “I am not a racist, but I don’t want you to take my words for that. Today I want to be able to prove it to you.”

He was the only business owner in the picture to attend the protest.

Brennan said he’s moving forward by putting a mural outside his bar and getting involved with the community to spread awareness on racial injustice.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but we have to sit down and get a plan,” said Seehafer. “I am on board 100%. Not just this week, not just next week but months from now as well.”

Protesters said having Brennan there to talk to protesters was important.

“It shows that he’s ready to accept and acknowledge what that picture represents and learn from it,” said Bailey.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Wisconsin contact tracers link coronavirus spike in young people to bars, gatherings

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says nearly 20 percent of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive in the last two weeks.

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"An officer-involved shooting occurred," reads a release from the police department.

News

Pillow case-wearing suspect wanted in Neenah stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus numbers on the rise: Dr. Rai talks ‘scary’ trend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the trends in the state, the importance of wearing a mask and what's in store as we think about back to school.

Latest News

News

5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 83 homicides in Milwaukee between Jan. 1 and June 30.

News

Judge throws out Racine’s coronavirus plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said that Racine’s plan violated Wisconsin’s constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble.

News

Community members plan to open small business during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
We caught up with two women who are opening a small business after some area businesses have closed for good due to the pandemic.

News

Green Bay alder proposes face mask ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay alder proposes mandatory mask wearing in the city

News

Protests held in Manitowoc regarding social media post

Updated: 11 hours ago
Peaceful protest held at The Wharf in Manitowoc after a controversial photo posted on social media was widely shared.