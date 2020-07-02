Advertisement

Pink Flamingo Softball Classic receives celebrity support

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 2, 2020
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A week before the Pink Flamingo Softball Classic was supposed to start, the now-canceled tournament gets a celebrity endorsement.

He’s an ESPN SportsCenter anchor, the host of “Wipeout”, a native of Northeast Wisconsin, and now John Anderson is a supporter of the Pink Flamingo.

“I want to encourage everyone to give and support the Pink Flamingo,” says Anderson in a video posted on the Pink Flamingo Facebook page.

Even though Flamingo Field in De Pere won’t host the 37th annual softball tournament this year because of COVID-19, the flamingos are still trying to raise money for charities in the area. And Anderson wanted to help.

He says, “It’s because of Trevor, one of my dear friends who’s involved in that and has been with it forever, and he called me one day and said, ‘Dude, we’re not going to be able to play softball and we still want to do our part for the community, we still want to raise money, we still want to do great things. Can you help?' And I said, ‘Great. Sign me up.‘”

Anderson, an athlete himself, is donating his Green Bay Bullfrogs ESPN edition baseball jersey to the cause, announcing the move in a Facebook video saying, “Put some money down. I will sign it and I will send it your way.”

It’s an item the Flamingos say is garnering a lot of attention and donations, too. Anyone who gives at least $10 to the Pink Flamingo website by noon on Friday, July 3, is eligible for a drawing to win the jersey.

“People are giving on the website and have been giving, so we don’t have a way of saying are they giving now because John Anderson is giving a jersey away, but we definitely have more awareness of who we are and what we stand for and what we’re trying to do for the community in tough times, and John Anderson being a part of that, that helps,” adds Trevor Ramseier with the Pink Flamingo.

And that makes Anderson proud, adding, “I’m happy to be a small little part of it.”

