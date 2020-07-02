Pillow case-wearing suspect wanted in Neenah stabbing

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah Police are searching for a pillow-case clad suspect who stabbed someone multiple times.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

It happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street.

Police found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, who remains unidentified, was said to be in surgery Thursday morning.

Police say the suspect was wearing a pillow case on his head during the stabbing.

The suspect is described as:

--White male

--5'8"

--Full beard

--Slim build

--Wearing dark boots, dark jeans, black shirt with cut-off sleeves.

--Black and gray pillow case over his head. Pillow case may have a checkered pattern.

If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.

