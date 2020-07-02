Advertisement

Packers sign top two draft picks

Jordan Love and AJ Dillon sign their rookie contracts on Wednesday
Jordan Love and AJ Dillon sign their rookie contracts on Wednesday(WBAY)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced on Wednesday the signing of their top two draft picks in 2020, first round pick Jordan Love, and second round pick AJ Dillon.  6 of the team’s 9 draft picks are now under contract.

Love, the quarterback from Utah State, received a fully guaranteed contract according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Packers moved up in the first round in April to select Love with the 26th selection.

Dillon, a running back from Boston College, announced his signing before the Packers did with a social media post.

Both Love and Dillon are already in Green Bay, working out at Synergy Sports to prepare for training camp, which is still scheduled to open on July 28th.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
The Packers, who were scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals and visit the Kansas City Chiefs those weeks, will now only play the Cleveland Browns at home before visiting the New York Giants.

News

Packers: Team won’t stay at St. Norbert College for 2020 training camp

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers say they will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for all of their entire training camp operations this year.

News

2020 Timber Rattlers season canceled

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the team, the entire season has been canceled due to the pandemic.

News

Packers Hall of Fame reopens

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
People were able to head back to Lambeau Field Monday to take a stroll through the Packer’s past. The Packers Hall of Fame reopened for the first time today since shutting down due to the pandemic in mid-march.

Latest News

News

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to restart in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued last week alleging the department has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Basketball

NBA announces Milwaukee Bucks 8 games before the post-season

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
The Bucks will play 8 games from July 31 to August 13 before the post-season.

Sports

NFL plans to open camps on time

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
NFL holds conference call with owners on Thursday and announces plans to open training camps on time.

News

Packers Hall of Fame reopens Monday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
Visitors are required to wear masks and will see other changes to ensure health and safety.

Sports

NFL to limit fans; will affect Lambeau Leap

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Chris Roth
NFL to limit number of fans allowed in stadiums, at least to begin the year, according to a NFL source.

Sports

IndyCar’s Kimball itching for Road America races

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Wisconsin road course is set to host a doubleheader of IndyCar grand prix races July 11th and 12th