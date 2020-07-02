Packers sign top two draft picks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers announced on Wednesday the signing of their top two draft picks in 2020, first round pick Jordan Love, and second round pick AJ Dillon. 6 of the team’s 9 draft picks are now under contract.

Love, the quarterback from Utah State, received a fully guaranteed contract according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Packers QB Jordan Love received a fully guaranteed four-year $12,383,470 contract, sources say. Signing bonus: $6,566,160. It's the first time the No. 26 pick received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 1, 2020

The Packers moved up in the first round in April to select Love with the 26th selection.

Dillon, a running back from Boston College, announced his signing before the Packers did with a social media post.

It’s official! Finally a part of the @packers! A dream come true, can’t wait to get started. Shoutout to everyone who’s helped me along the way! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/u5vxIffznA — AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 1, 2020

Both Love and Dillon are already in Green Bay, working out at Synergy Sports to prepare for training camp, which is still scheduled to open on July 28th.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.