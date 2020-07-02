Neighborhood meeting addresses Seymour Park violence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been almost two weeks since the shooting in Green Bay’s Seymour Park killed 24-year-old Deanthony D. Odum and wounded two other people.

Green Bay police are still looking for 26-year-old Robert Bowsky in connection with the shooting.

On Thursday, representatives from the police department and city hall came to listen to neighbors’ concerns and have a conversation about how to deter crime in this neighborhood, and quite a few people turned out to have the conversation.

“I love the park, I love the trees, I love the children; and there’s some good people in this neighborhood. The only thing I don’t like is the trouble,” said Tanya Westmoreland, vice president of the Seymour Park Neighborhood Association.

Action 2 News received some data from the police department outlining the types of crimes they’ve responded to over the last three months. The majority relate to warrant or drug arrests (see chart below).

The overall totals show a slight downward trend in criminal activity, but neighbors are still worried about safety for themselves and the children.

“It’s just too much too close to home, and you don’t know when you hear fireworks if it’s gunshots or not and it just has you paranoid now; and you shouldn’t have to live in fear like that,” said Mary Kallies, who lives down the street from the park.

Neighbors expressed their disappointment with the city’s decision to close the splash pad, a big draw for families, due to the pandemic.

Other activities such as story time in the park or non-contact games for kids to play were also brought up to keep the park lively.

Westmoreland has a more traditional approach to bring people together.

“We’re gonna walk and introduce ourselves and talk to each other as neighbors and tell them to join us in keeping our neighborhood safe for everyone.”

Alderman Brian Johnson, who represents the neighborhood, says one way to curb crime is through reinvestment.

“I think there are those short-term remedies that include additional police presence, security cameras, and general disruption of criminal activity, but then there needs to be a long-term investment from the city, as well, and that’s what you’re seeing with The Shipyard neighborhood reinvestment strategy,” Johnson said.

City leaders continue to encourage people to keep the park active and engage with their neighborhood associations.

The suspects in June’s fatal shooting at the park remains at large.

(WBAY)

Crimes reported in the Seymour Park neighborhood in Green Bay during the months of April-June since 2016, provided by the Green Bay Police Department (WBAY)

Green Bay Police want to question Robert Bowsky about his involvement in a fatal shooting at Seymour Park on June 19, 2020 (Green Bay Police)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.