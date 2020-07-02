Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Don't even think of putting an asterisk on this year's NBA champion. Ask around the league and coaches and players all seem to agree that the 2020 title, if awarded, will be the hardest in league history to claim. The 2020 season has seen political unrest between the NBA and China, the deaths of David Stern and Kobe Bryant, racial issues across the nation and, if that wasn’t enough, a pandemic. In short, this has been a year like none other and the NBA believes the championship will be most definitely earned.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed each of their two top draft picks: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. Green Bay gave the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round draft choice to move up four spots in the first round and take Love with the 26th overall selection back in April. The Packers chose Dillon with the 62nd overall pick. Both selections were somewhat surprising because the Packers already have two-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Aaron Jones at running back.