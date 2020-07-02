Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say two men are dead after a shooting. The double fatal shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on South 19th Street. The victims are a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting. The deaths follow two other fatal shootings in Milwaukee in less than 24 hours. A 16-year-old girl was found dead of a gunshot wound just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. And a 20-year-old man was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports no arrests have been made in those two cases.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won't hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule. That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Public health officials are closing indoor service at bars in Madison as the Fourth of July weekend approaches and as the number of reported coronavirus cases accelerate. Many of the new cases involve young people in Wisconsin’s largest college community. The order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows bars that have patios to keep them open and it limits the number of people who may eat inside restaurants to 25% capacity. Bar owners are weighing a legal challenge. Tavern League of Wisconsin lobbyist Scott Stenger said health officials are not taking into account what role recent protests over police brutality may have in the surge.

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A judge has thrown out Racine's coronvirus ordinance as unconstitutional. Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said Wednesday that Racine's plan violated Wisconsin's constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble. The judge also said the ordinance was so broadly written that “no average person of ordinary intelligence can make sense of its sprawling breadth.” The owner of a CrossFit gym brought the lawsuit, saying the city's rules threatened his business. The Journal Sentinel reports the judge said the city could adopt a new plan to deal with the coronavirus, if it was written more narrowly. Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the judge's decision ”irresponsible" and says the city has asked for an immediate stay of the decision.