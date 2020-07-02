Green Bay Catholic schools announce return to in-person classes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Catholic schools will open this fall for in-person classes, the Diocese announced Thursday. A detailed plan for how the return will work has not been released, but the school system plans to provide those updates during the summer.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be ‘open for business’ in grades PK3-12 for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Todd Blahnik. “Our planning has been ongoing since the pandemic hit. Our schools have been developing a strategy to address student and faculty health and safety based on recommendations from the CDC, Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services and County Health Departments. Our schools will be sharing plans with their community in greater detail as the summer unfolds.”

Students have not had in-person classes since March when the coronavirus was designated a pandemic. Students across the state finished the school year with virtual learning.

“I cannot tell you how impressed and proud I am of how quickly our students, teachers and parents were able to switch gears and embrace this new learning situation,” said Bishop David L. Ricken. “This is a testament to the exceptional learning experience we provide in Catholic schools throughout the diocese. I am fully behind our leadership in their recommendation to begin in-person class when school opens this fall.”

The Diocese says parents of Catholic school students should contact their school directly for more information. If you do not have the contact information, reach out to Lori Paul at 920-272-8163 or email lpaul@gbdioc.org.

GRACE has set up a page for its coronavirus response at https://gracesystem.org/CORONAVIRUS/

