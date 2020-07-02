Advertisement

Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods team for fireworks show

Crews are preparing for a weekend full of entertainment, but with the Coronavirus continuing to spread, their first priority is safety.
By Tia Johnson
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods are teaming up to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with live music and a firework show.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, but the way to purchase them is a lot different than before.

“With all the events being canceled around the area, I think it’s kind of a neat thing that we’re able to do it,” Green Bay Booyah Corporate Advertising Manager Brian Kuklinski said.

Crews are preparing for a weekend full of entertainment, but with the coronavirus continuing to spread, their first priority is safety.

Kuklinski said after the baseball games on Friday and Saturday, the field will be used for live music and a fireworks show.

“We’re going to have sections where we say you can’t sit and can’t go, and we’ll have those marked out as well,” Kuklinski said.

One of the new things this year are ticket purchases. The box office will not be accepting cash for game or fireworks tickets.

“Everything is credit card only, so please make sure you bring a credit or debit card,” said Kuklinski.

Tickets to the games are sold out but there are still some available for the fireworks show.

“The concert capacity here is 12,000, so to put 3,000 people spaced out along the field, we’ll make sure you’re far enough from other people.” Said Kuklinski.

Kuklinski said people who still want to stay at home should still be able to see the fireworks.

“We’re getting them up higher than our normal firework shows we do at the stadium,” said Kuklinksi. “So if you’re not yet comfortable being in crowds we understand and that’s okay, you’ll be able to park and see them from just about anywhere in the neighborhood.”

Tickets can be purchased on the team’s website or at the box office.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Fire engulfs mobile home in Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a trailer.

Holidays

Where to find fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Many communities scrapped their Fourth of July festivities. Here's where you can still find parades and fireworks.

Latest News

News

Local brewery joins Black is Beautiful beer initiative

Updated: 10 hours ago
The brainchild of a Texas brewery, sales of the beer will benefit organizations for people of color

News

Neighborhood meeting addresses Seymour Park violence

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Neighbors told police and city leaders their concerns and have a conversation about how to deter crime in this neighborhood.

News

Hinterland Brewery joins Black is Beautiful initiative

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
One industry is taking part in a global effort to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face. Some of those businesses in Wisconsin are also taking part.

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a man carrying knives was running at a woman then chased the police officer.

State

Columbus, Wisconsin, considers taking down statue of Christopher Columbus

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Wisconsin city that is named after Christopher Columbus will vote on whether to remove a statue of its namesake at a time when monuments honoring controversial White people are being criticized following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News

Amazon distribution center opening in Greenville

Updated: 14 hours ago
The warehouse in the Greenville Business Park is expected to be operational later this month, the town administrator says.