Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods team for fireworks show

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) -The Green Bay Booyah and Festival Foods are teaming up to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with live music and a firework show.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, but the way to purchase them is a lot different than before.

“With all the events being canceled around the area, I think it’s kind of a neat thing that we’re able to do it,” Green Bay Booyah Corporate Advertising Manager Brian Kuklinski said.

Crews are preparing for a weekend full of entertainment, but with the coronavirus continuing to spread, their first priority is safety.

Kuklinski said after the baseball games on Friday and Saturday, the field will be used for live music and a fireworks show.

“We’re going to have sections where we say you can’t sit and can’t go, and we’ll have those marked out as well,” Kuklinski said.

One of the new things this year are ticket purchases. The box office will not be accepting cash for game or fireworks tickets.

“Everything is credit card only, so please make sure you bring a credit or debit card,” said Kuklinski.

Tickets to the games are sold out but there are still some available for the fireworks show.

“The concert capacity here is 12,000, so to put 3,000 people spaced out along the field, we’ll make sure you’re far enough from other people.” Said Kuklinski.

Kuklinski said people who still want to stay at home should still be able to see the fireworks.

“We’re getting them up higher than our normal firework shows we do at the stadium,” said Kuklinksi. “So if you’re not yet comfortable being in crowds we understand and that’s okay, you’ll be able to park and see them from just about anywhere in the neighborhood.”

Tickets can be purchased on the team’s website or at the box office.

