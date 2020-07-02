Advertisement

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.
In this Feb. 15, 2014 file photo, rapper Vanilla Ice performs during the skills competition at the NBA All Star basketball game in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By JIM VERTUNO
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice cooled off plans for a concert in Texas after taking considerable heat for an event that sought to gather hundreds of fans in one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots.

The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside show just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we're gonna move the concert to a better date," Vanilla Ice tweeted. "We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we're going to stay home."

Barrett Brannam, who owns the venue where Vanilla Ice had been scheduled to play, said the performer — real name Robert Van Winkle — had expressed concern about the health of his fans and himself. Brannam said Saturday's planned appearance by 1990s R&B group Color Me Badd also was postponed. He said both Vanilla Ice and Color Me Badd would perform at a later date, but he didn't know when.

"Hard to say. Could be later this summer or not until next summer. We don't know how long this virus will be around," he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week shut down bars and clubs in an effort to halt what he called a "massive spread" of the coronavirus. But the Emerald Point Bar & Grill is still open and hosting live music because it is a restaurant and performances can take place outside.

The Vanilla Ice show drew widespread attention — and criticism — when the rapper posted about it on social media Wednesday. Only 84 tickets had been sold before the online ticket broker suspended sales, Brannam said.

"I take the coronavirus serious. But we can't live in a bubble," the rapper tweeted before canceling Thursday. "I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. (P)ractice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on the lake with fireworks. Plenty of room for distancing."

The rapper's management company didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Brannam said he hadn't come under any pressure to cancel the show from state or local governments but he has been swamped with calls of complaints.

Vanilla Ice played the same venue last year in front of 1,800 people and is booked for the holiday weekend for the next two years, Brannam said. Friday's concert was booked in 2019, he said.

"I didn't know about COVID when I booked this show. Nobody did," Brannam said.

Brannam said the rapper had committed to asking fans to wear masks and follow proper social distancing guidelines. The venue was going to be checking patrons' temperatures at the entrance and giving a mask to anyone who needed one, he said.

The restaurant has been hosting live music performances since it reopened in May. Brannam said no one complained until it was a Vanilla Ice concert.

Brannam said he postponed upcoming concerts by Coolio and Tone Loc next weekend because he wouldn't lose money.

“Vanilla Ice, he’s poised for people to poke fun at. Nobody was saying anything until he made his post. That’s when everything went crazy,” Brannam said. “I’m the most hated person on the planet right now over a Vanilla Ice show.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

News

Packers: Lambeau Field seating could be ‘significantly reduced'

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different," reads a statement from the team.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man was arrested on arson charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

News

Fire engulfs mobile home in Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a trailer.

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

Holidays

Where to find fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Many communities scrapped their Fourth of July festivities. Here's where you can still find parades and fireworks.