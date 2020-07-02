Complaint: Brown County man said he collected child porn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A New Franken man has been charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography after investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Charges were filed July 1 against Robert Wendel Murray, 49.

In February, the NCMEC received a tip from Microsoft that child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address in Wisconsin. That information was sent to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Investigators were able to match the IP address to Robert Murray of New Franken.

The DOJ sent the information to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, who opened an investigation. Detectives got a warrant for Murray's residence and executed it on June 30.

Officers arrived to find Murray in his driveway. They asked him if he knew why they were there. Murray told them that “it’s about pornography,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News.

Murray told officers that he watched a lot of porn and "some of it inappropriate." He told them that had had come across "toddler stuff" and that he saved some of it on his laptop.

"He stated he finds young women attractive," reads the complaint. "He stated he has never touched someone underage. He stated he is just interested in the pictures."

Murray admitted that he had been collecting child pornography for five years, according to the complaint.

Investigators seized Murray’s laptop and found images of child pornography. The files were in a Microsoft One Drive that matches the one from the cyber tip.

Murray appeared before a Brown County judge on July 1. Cash bond was set at $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

In Wisconsin, a Possession of Child Pornography charge comes with a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Murray is charged with 10 counts.

