Colburn Pool opening delayed

Green Bay’s Colburn Pool won’t reopen next week as planned. The Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department blames construction taking longer than expected.

The city doesn’t have a new opening date planned right now.

The news came as temperatures were reaching the 90s and the humidity was cumbersome.

The city hoped to reopen the community pool the first week of July.

ORIGINAL REPORT FROM MAY 28, 2020

The pool was closed all last summer for renovations and the work is almost done, but the pandemic and lack of staff have delayed its debut.

“I staff mostly high school and college aged students who really depend on a summer job, so a lot of them went and found some more consistent work that they were able to do right at the beginning of the summer,” said Ann Moeller, recreation supervisor.

Moeller says Colburn Pool will likely be the only aquatic facility to open this summer due to staffing shortages.

Right now she has less than 40 lifeguards to staff the pools when normally she has between 75 and 100 to staff all the aquatic facilities.

“We were not able to train new lifeguards with everything going on. A lifeguard training course is very hands on, so that training was just not available for us to do,” said Moeller.

Colburn pool will be inspected on Thursday.

Once it’s given the green light to open, some modifications will be in place to follow social distancing guidelines during open swim.

“We're going to have two hour blocks throughout the day where you can swim for that two hour block. Then we're going to shut the pool down for a half hour clean, disinfect, sanitize, basically flip the pool and then reopen it for a new group of people,” said Moeller.

About 120 people will be allowed in the pool area at a time.

An exact reopening date for the pool has yet to be determined, but Moeller says the pool is expected to be open for swim lessons on July 6.

Moeller says plans are subject to change.