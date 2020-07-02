5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Five people have died in shootings in Milwaukee within 20 hours between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, including a 16-year-old girl.

The latest victim of gun violence is a 20-year-old Brown Deer man who died shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday on Milwaukee’s northwest side, police said.

Two men, ages 33 and 34, were killed Wednesday about 2:30 p.m. on the city’s south side. And, about 12 hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was fatally shot on Milwaukee’s north side, officials said.

The 16-year-old girl was killed just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police say that the circumstances of all five deaths are under investigation.

There have been 83 homicides in Milwaukee between Jan. 1 and June 30 compared to 43 homicides during the same period in 2019, WISN-TV reported.

