Wisconsin court may not rule on voter purge before November

Reports say the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it won’t hear oral arguments in a lawsuit seeking to purge thousands of voters from the rolls until at least September, raising questions about whether the justices will rule before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the justices voted 5-2 Tuesday to take up the case as part of their regular schedule.

That means the earliest that oral arguments could be held is Sept. 29.

Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued last year to remove from the rolls about 129,000 voters who may have moved.

