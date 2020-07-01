Wisconsin coronavirus statistics decline from Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number and percentage of positive coronavirus tests in Wisconsin moved downward Wednesday, but the 14-day trend for positive tests still points upwards.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services received a total of 12,608 test results in the past 24-hour period, comparable to Tuesday. The percentage of positive tests was 4.3%, down from Tuesday’s percentage of 4.7%. That’s 540 new patients being monitored, less than the 601 cases identified on Tuesday.

Two weeks ago, the percentages were down in the 2 and 3% range.

New cases were identified in 48 Wisconsin counties. County numbers are listed below.

The state was notified of 2 more deaths -- one each in Washington and Waukesha counties. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is 786.

The cumulative number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 is 3,482 since the first patient was hospitalized in Madison on February 5. That’s 36 more patients than were hospitalized Tuesday, but the number of patients currently hospitalized went down from 242 to 237, with 77 of them in ICU. There are 147 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 tests pending.

The percentage of cases resulting in hospitalization has been steady at 12%, while the percentage of deaths of known cases remains at 3%.

People in their 20s represent the largest percentage of coronavirus cases (23%) but one of the smallest percentages of hospitalizations (3%). Adults in their 30s make up the next largest percentage of coronavirus cases (18%) but the third-smallest percentage of hospitalizations (6%).

That’s one reason health experts have singled out these age groups as a concern because they might carry the virus without serious health risks to themselves but can spread it to others who are vulnerable.

Age group % of 29,199 cases % of 3,482 hospitalizations % of 786 deaths 0-9 3% 3% 0% 10-19 8% 2% 0% 20-29 23% 3% 0% 30-39 18% 3% 0% 40-49 15% 9% 1% 50-59 14% 14% 1% 60-69 9% 26% 5% 70-79 5% 42% 14% 80-89 3% 45% 21% 90% 2% 35% 34%

County case numbers

Wisconsin

Adams - 19 cases (2 deaths)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 34 cases (1 death)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,916 cases (+43) (42 deaths)

Buffalo - 8 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 3 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 111 cases (+3) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 88 cases (+3)

Clark - 77 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Columbia - 88 cases (+3) (1 death)

Crawford - 34 cases (+1)

Dane - 1,953 cases (+80) (32 deaths)

Dodge - 461 cases (+2) (5 deaths)

Door - 43 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 30 cases (+5)

Dunn - 38 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 240 cases (+11) (1 death)

Florence - 3 cases

Fond du Lac - 313 cases (+2) (6 deaths)

Forest - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Grant - 161 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Green - 89 cases (+1) (1 death)

Green Lake - 33 cases (+1)

Iowa - 32 cases (+1)

Iron - 7 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 27 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 242 cases (+6) (4 deaths)

Juneau - 39 cases (+3) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,522 cases (+19) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee - 59 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 455 cases (+18)

Lafayette - 74 cases (+4)

Langlade - 10 cases (+2)

Lincoln - 10 cases

Manitowoc - 99 cases (+5) (1 death)

Marathon - 174 cases (+6) (1 death)

Marinette - 60 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 16 cases (+3) (1 death)

Menominee - 7 cases

Milwaukee - 11,510 cases (+152) (390 deaths)

Monroe - 65 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 61 cases (+2)

Oneida - 20 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 491 cases (+15) (9 deaths)

Ozaukee - 238 cases (+9) (15 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 68 cases

Polk - 52 cases (+4) (1 death)

Portage - 147 cases (+5)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 2,176 cases (+5) (63 deaths)

Richland - 15 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 873 cases (+9) (24 deaths)

Rusk - 11 cases

Sauk - 108 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 12 cases

Shawano - 78 cases

Sheboygan - 208 cases (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 171 cases (+7) (1 death)

Taylor - 13 cases (+1)

Trempealeau - 118 cases (+2)

Vernon - 36 cases (+1)

Vilas - 10 cases

Walworth - 612 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washburn - 4 cases

Washington - 380 cases (16 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha - 1,210 cases (+35) (39 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 116 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Waushara - 29 cases (+4)

Winnebago - 683 cases (+14) (11 deaths)

Wood - 61 cases (+10) (1 death)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

Alger - 3 cases (+1)

Baraga - 5 cases

Chippewa - 10 cases (+1)

Delta - 21 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 7 cases (1 deaths)

Houghton - 11 cases

Iron - 5 cases (1 death)

Keeweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 9 cases

Marquette - 65 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Menominee - 15 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

