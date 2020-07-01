Suspected accomplice in Western Ave. shooting ordered to stand trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Green Bay in April was bound over for trial on drug charges and felony bail jumping.

Dolores Garcia, 37, waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday and will be back in Brown County court on July 23.

Police arrested Garcia and Manuel Mendoza on the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation on April 24, a few days after Green Bay police said they were being sought for questioning related to the shooting where the 27-year-old victim was shot in the back.

Garcia is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of amphetamine/LSD, possession of drug paraphernalia, and five counts of felony bail jumping.

Brown County Jail records show she’s still being held on a $5,000 cash bond. If she posts bail, she’s required to wear a drug-testing patch and maintain absolute sobriety.

Mendoza is charged with first-degree reckless injury and dangerous use of a weapon, plus multiple felony counts of bail jumping. His attorney requested and was granted more time before Mendoza’s preliminary hearing.