Advertisement

Senate extends small business coronavirus relief program

By Andrew Taylor
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats drove a temporary extension of a popular subsidy program for small businesses through the GOP-controlled Senate late Tuesday, an unexpected development that came as spikes in coronavirus cases in many states are causing renewed shutdowns of bars and other businesses.

The move by Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin came hours before a deadline for applying for the program, which was created in March and modified twice since. Cardin, the top Democrat on the Small Business Committee, asked for unanimous approval of the extension of the Paycheck Protection Program through Aug. 8.

Minority lawmakers are hardly ever successful in such attempts, but the pressure swayed Republicans controlling the Senate, who have delayed consideration of a fifth coronavirus relief bill and are preparing to go home for a two-week recess.

About $130 billion remains of $660 billion approved so far for the subsidy program, which provides direct subsidies to businesses harmed by the coronavirus pandemic, which slammed the economy as consumers and workers were forced to stay at home through much of spring.

The subsidies come in the form of federal loans that can be forgiven if businesses follow rules such as utilizing 60% of the loan for payroll costs. The loans been a lifeline to more than 4 million businesses.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York said renewed economic troubles are reviving interest in the program.

“There are large numbers of businesses who are going to need to apply now. Had this program run out today, they would have been out of luck,” Schumer said. “Now with this renewal, short time, August 8, they at least get the chance to reapply.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Wisconsin contact tracers link coronavirus spike in young people to bars, gatherings

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says nearly 20 percent of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive in the last two weeks.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Latest News

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"An officer-involved shooting occurred," reads a release from the police department.

News

Pillow case-wearing suspect wanted in Neenah stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street.

National Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
U.S. officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about the intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus numbers on the rise: Dr. Rai talks ‘scary’ trend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the trends in the state, the importance of wearing a mask and what's in store as we think about back to school.

Coronavirus

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Updated: 2 hours ago
In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

National

U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID RISING and JAKE COYLE Associated Press
The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, as many states struggled to contain the spread of the pandemic.