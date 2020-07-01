Advertisement

Opening a new business during a pandemic

By Aisha Morales
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has been hard on local businesses all across the region. Some have had to close permanently, but in the middle of it all there are other small businesses just getting started.

Action 2 News met Ruth Fameree who has had a dream to open her own shop for quite some time. Never did she think the plan would include starting up during a pandemic. Still, she’s excited to open Smith Maker Artisan Co. in downtown De Pere.

“It’s been crazy, if you just focus on the short term, your anxiety will go out of control, but fortunately my husband has been super supportive, my circle has been super supportive, and they’re reminding me that we’re in it for the long-haul,” said Fameree.

That optimism is what she'll use to push through, with her goal of making Smith Maker Artisan company a place for handmade goods, many of which are local to Wisconsin.

Directly across the street is the owner of Verde, Nicole Lindquist who wants to bring non-toxic options for beauty and lifestyle to the community.

“We’ll have services, so like non-toxic facial services in back, and we have estheticians on staff,” said Lindquist.

She's starting a new journey of her own, also staying optimistic, pandemic or not.

“We never ever have planned for a pandemic, ever, it’s something that we just never thought of, we’re thankful we got to experience it and we’re still experiencing it now, so now we can plan for the future if it happens again, but we’re taking it day by day,” said Lindquist.

Both women have plans to open their shops later this month.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Remembering the victims of Sunday’s deadly Green Bay crash

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Tuesday we learned the names of the three people killed on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay.

WBAY

Green Bay Conservation Corps looks to improve the city, employ the out-of-work

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A new jobs program in the City of Green Bay is making national headlines.

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

Home

Kimberly-Clark donates land for Neenah dog park

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Roberts
Kimberly-Clark has donated a parcel on Byrd Ave to the city for the dog park.

Latest News