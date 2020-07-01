Opening a new business during a pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has been hard on local businesses all across the region. Some have had to close permanently, but in the middle of it all there are other small businesses just getting started.

Action 2 News met Ruth Fameree who has had a dream to open her own shop for quite some time. Never did she think the plan would include starting up during a pandemic. Still, she’s excited to open Smith Maker Artisan Co. in downtown De Pere.

“It’s been crazy, if you just focus on the short term, your anxiety will go out of control, but fortunately my husband has been super supportive, my circle has been super supportive, and they’re reminding me that we’re in it for the long-haul,” said Fameree.

That optimism is what she'll use to push through, with her goal of making Smith Maker Artisan company a place for handmade goods, many of which are local to Wisconsin.

Directly across the street is the owner of Verde, Nicole Lindquist who wants to bring non-toxic options for beauty and lifestyle to the community.

“We’ll have services, so like non-toxic facial services in back, and we have estheticians on staff,” said Lindquist.

She's starting a new journey of her own, also staying optimistic, pandemic or not.

“We never ever have planned for a pandemic, ever, it’s something that we just never thought of, we’re thankful we got to experience it and we’re still experiencing it now, so now we can plan for the future if it happens again, but we’re taking it day by day,” said Lindquist.

Both women have plans to open their shops later this month.

