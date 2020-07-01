Our hot, muggy weather continues today. Temperatures will warm quickly with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from Lake Michigan... near 80 Lakeside. It may not be quite as humid as yesterday, but you'll still notice the mugginess. Although a stray storm may develop in the afternoon heat, most of us will stay dry. Any rain will fade away this evening and lows will settle into the mid 60s under a mainly clear sky. Thursday is likely a degree or two warmer, and there's a slightly higher chance for an afternoon storm... especially NORTH of Green Bay.

The Fourth of July weekend is going to be hot and humid! Highs should be in the lower 90s from Friday through Monday with lows on those nights in the upper 60s. A stray storm could develop on any afternoon, but chances get a little higher Sunday through Tuesday. While the threat for widespread, severe weather is LOW... any storm that develops in this heat could quickly become strong with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rain. The heat and humidity look to continue through much of next week as well.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if you'll be out in the heat for an extended period of time. Take more frequent breaks versus when it's cooler. Try to avoid spending prolonged time in direct sunlight. Never leave pets or children unattended in a car for any amount of time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2'

THURSDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Any rain ends early, then mainly clear. LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Scattered afternoon storms...especially NORTH. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but a stray PM storm possible. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

SATURDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Hot and humid. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 92 LOW: 69

MONDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.