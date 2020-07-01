Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity relaunches fundraising campaign

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) -Every nail and every dollar matters. That's why the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is re-launching a fundraising campaign that will help to get more than a dozen families in homes.

The the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity has 17 families waiting to get into homes, but progress was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to President and CEO John Weyenberg, “When COVID hit we essentially had to shut down operations. Our construction sites, our reStores, everything was shut down.”

That included a large fundraising campaign with a goal of $325,000. Those funds are going to help people like, Sandy McArdle, get into her forever Habitat home.

“We worked really hard for it because we started off with the “Almost Home Program” where they helped us get ready to be a homeowner and it took us awhile, it took us almost two years,” says McArdle.

With construction of the McArdle home, and others, back on track, the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is relaunching its fundraising campaign. Every dollar donated between now and July 15th will help to raise the last $225,000 for homes like the McArdle’s.

“We have some anonymous donors who are matching gifts up through July 15th, so any gifts that are given to us by that date or prior to that date will be doubled. And the campaign will continue after July 15th it just won’t be matched by the anonymous donors,” says Weyenberg.

For people like Sandy McArdle, who was recently living in her van with her husband, before finding temporary housing through habitat, those dollars will make all of the difference.

McArdle adds, “If you really want a home and want one through Habitat or whatever, go for your dreams because it’s worth it.

The McArdles are hoping to be home, on Kaukauna Street, by October.

