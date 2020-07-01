Advertisement

GB Police see increase in firework complaints, permits needed

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the cancellation of many 4th of July firework celebrations this year, some may might be thinking of holding their own firework display, but fire officials say you’ll need a permit for that.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of fireworks complaints coming into police department,” said Commander Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department.

It's not even the 4th of July yet, but police have already been inundated with phone calls about fireworks.

"Some days it's overwhelming to the point where those calls are not responded to as quickly as possible because all calls are prioritized," said Warych.

In fact, the police shouldn't even be getting these types of calls because it's illegal to set off fireworks without a permit in Green Bay.

"If it leaves the ground or explodes, then you typically need a permit," said Captain Joe Gabe with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

So far, Captain Gabe said the department has only issued one permit for this weekend within Green Bay. He also said it's very difficult for the average person to get a permit.

"You have to have requirements and training of working for pyrotechnics company, large amount of insurance, $6 million in insurance, you have to pay money for fee and we would come out and inspect it and be there for the show," said Gabe.

The De Pere Fire Department had one request for a permit, but Fire Chief Alan Matzke said the person backed out because of the insurance requirement.

In Suamico, the fire chief said they’ve approved about 20 permits so far. However, the department will be looking over its policies in the future.

Captain Gabe said snakes, sparklers, fountains and smoke bombs are all allowed in Green Bay without a permit, but as soon as a firework leave the ground and explodes, it's considered illegal without a permit.

"They could gt anything from a warning up to $1,000 a citation.

“We don’t want to give tickets. We want compliance,” said Warych. “With the cancellation of firework shows, people still want to celebrate the 4th and we are all so for that, but we want you to do it safely, quietly to not disrupt other people and leave the fireworks to the professionals.”

When it comes to sparklers, Lt. Shauna Walesh with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department has a few safety tips:

Adult Supervision at all times

Children under age 5 should not use sparklers. Lt. Walesh says a sparkler can get as hot as a blow torch.

No baggy clothing as it can catch fire rather quickly

Always wear shoes

Stay 6 feet away from everything

Hold the sparkler out in front of you to keep the sparks away from the body.

When the sparkler is done, soak it in a tub of water to make sure it’s completely out.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Wisconsin contact tracers link coronavirus spike in young people to bars, gatherings

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says nearly 20 percent of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive in the last two weeks.

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"An officer-involved shooting occurred," reads a release from the police department.

News

Pillow case-wearing suspect wanted in Neenah stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus numbers on the rise: Dr. Rai talks ‘scary’ trend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the trends in the state, the importance of wearing a mask and what's in store as we think about back to school.

Latest News

News

5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 83 homicides in Milwaukee between Jan. 1 and June 30.

News

Judge throws out Racine’s coronavirus plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said that Racine’s plan violated Wisconsin’s constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble.

News

Protesters in Manitowoc respond to offensive picture

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The picture, now taken off social media, was of a local business owners posing with a rope.

News

Community members plan to open small business during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
We caught up with two women who are opening a small business after some area businesses have closed for good due to the pandemic.

News

Green Bay alder proposes face mask ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay alder proposes mandatory mask wearing in the city

News

Protests held in Manitowoc regarding social media post

Updated: 11 hours ago
Peaceful protest held at The Wharf in Manitowoc after a controversial photo posted on social media was widely shared.