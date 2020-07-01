Advertisement

East Mason St. to temporarily close at East River Bridge next week

City officials say the temporary closure is due to bridge rehabilitation
(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heads up commuters!

A temporary closure of East Mason Street for rehabilitation work on the East River Bridge will start next week, and is expected to last for more than a month.

City officials say the closure will begin on Monday, July 6 and the closure is scheduled to remain in place through Friday, August 21.

East Mason Street will be closed from Baird Street to Bellevue Street, and officials add a detour will be done on Baird Street and Main Street.

Drivers are being encouraged to find alternate routes, and to anticipate backups.

In addition, city officials say local businesses and residences will be maintained at all times throughout the closure.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Wisconsin contact tracers link coronavirus spike in young people to bars, gatherings

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says nearly 20 percent of total COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have tested positive in the last two weeks.

News

State investigating Sheboygan officer-involved shooting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
"An officer-involved shooting occurred," reads a release from the police department.

News

Pillow case-wearing suspect wanted in Neenah stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It happened at about 4:16 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street.

News

Wisconsin coronavirus numbers on the rise: Dr. Rai talks ‘scary’ trend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning to discuss the trends in the state, the importance of wearing a mask and what's in store as we think about back to school.

Latest News

News

5 fatally shot within 20 hours in Milwaukee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
There have been 83 homicides in Milwaukee between Jan. 1 and June 30.

News

Judge throws out Racine’s coronavirus plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Racine County Circuit Judge Jon Fredrickson said that Racine’s plan violated Wisconsin’s constitution because it interfered with the right to assemble.

News

Protesters in Manitowoc respond to offensive picture

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
The picture, now taken off social media, was of a local business owners posing with a rope.

News

Community members plan to open small business during pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
We caught up with two women who are opening a small business after some area businesses have closed for good due to the pandemic.

News

Green Bay alder proposes face mask ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay alder proposes mandatory mask wearing in the city

News

Protests held in Manitowoc regarding social media post

Updated: 11 hours ago
Peaceful protest held at The Wharf in Manitowoc after a controversial photo posted on social media was widely shared.