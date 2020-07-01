East Mason St. to temporarily close at East River Bridge next week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heads up commuters!

A temporary closure of East Mason Street for rehabilitation work on the East River Bridge will start next week, and is expected to last for more than a month.

City officials say the closure will begin on Monday, July 6 and the closure is scheduled to remain in place through Friday, August 21.

East Mason Street will be closed from Baird Street to Bellevue Street, and officials add a detour will be done on Baird Street and Main Street.

Drivers are being encouraged to find alternate routes, and to anticipate backups.

In addition, city officials say local businesses and residences will be maintained at all times throughout the closure.

