1 critically injured in Bellevue crash

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is hospitalized with critical injuries following a collision involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon in Bellevue.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a two vehicle crash on Lime Kiln Road at the intersection of Bower Creed Road in the Village of Bellevue at 3:44 p.m.

Initial reports show a dump truck was travelling on Lime Kiln Road when it hit a car that was on Bower Creek Road and attempting to cross Lime Kiln Road.

One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Officials haven’t released details about how many people were in the car, or if anyone else was injured.

The Sheriff’s Office says the road will be closed until later Wednesday evening while an investigation is done.

At this time, alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

