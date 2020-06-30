Convertible stolen in Door County spotted in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac gas thefts

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office released new photos to find the person who stole a Mazda Miata and is using it in a series of gas thefts. The car has been used in crimes in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. A statewide crime alert has been issued.

The car was stolen sometime between June 20 and June 23 along County Highway CC near Sturgeon Bay.

The convertible was seen June 24 at a Kwik Trip in the Oshkosh area. The driver took off without paying for gas. Since then, the Door County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been involved in a series of gas drive-offs in the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area.

The car is a 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata convertible with VIN JMINA3533S0608704. The vehicle had an expired Wisconsin plate 497-NXD when it was stolen, but security photos from gas stations show it now has a collectors plate of 211654A.

If you have information, call the Door County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 746-2555.

A black, 1995 Mazda Miata convertible stolen in Door County has been used in gas thefts in the Oshkosh-Fond du Lac area (Door County Sheriff's Office)

A black, 1995 Mazda Miata convertible stolen in Door County has been used in gas thefts in the Oshkosh-Fond du Lac area (Door County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.