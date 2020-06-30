BayCare Clinic physician retires after 42 years of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man who's given his entire life to serving the public is calling it a career.

For more than four decades, Dr. Steve Stroman has proven instrumental in taking police and firefighters to the cutting edge of medicine.

Tuesday, on his final day, they offer their thanks and gratitude.

"It's both very exciting and a little bit depressing," says Dr. Stroman, an emergency medicine physician with BayCare Clinic who holds too many other titles to count.

Surrounded by friends, family and fellow medical crews, Dr. Stroman is soaking up his final day after 42 years in medicine.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here so much, and I’ve gained my energy from the first responders that we educate and bring us our patients and do such goodwill for our community,” he says.

Members of County Rescue’s Eagle III, De Pere Fire/Rescue, Ashwaubenon Public Safety and staff from Aurora BayCare and BayCare Clinic gather to say thank you.

“Through his training and education and his progressive thinking, it really made our EMS program both at De Pere and Ashwaubenon -- we operate together -- light years above what it was in the past,” explains De Pere Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Luke Pasterski.

Stroman has offered advice and training as medical director for at least eight local agencies and schools, focused on providing cutting edge critical care long before patients ever reach the hospital.

“He’s always hands on. He’s not afraid to get in there with everybody, other medics, and actually show you the tricks of the trade, and we’re fortuante to have him with all that knowledge,” says Ashwaubenon Public Safety Deputy Chief Randy Tews.

“We train all the time. That’s what’s fun for me,” says Stroman. “You can take lifelong learning to heart. You’re always learning.”

We’ve watched him help train police, fire and EMS to respond to active shooters and even how to treat injured police K9s.

“He was just very instrumental in moving our paramedic program forward and increasing the education of our students coming out of the program,” adds Jim Austad, program chair of fire protection at Fox Valley Tech.

Stroman, who was inspired by his mom, a nurse, to go into medicine and proclaims himself an emergency “junkie,” thrives on helping others.

He’s especially proud of his influence training Eagle III crews in critical care.

It’s only fitting that on his last day of work that the flight crew says thank you with one final ride for the doc.

“This is awesome. These are my friends, my colleagues, coworkers... really nice,” says Stroman, holding back a tear.

While he’s excited for retirement, he says stepping away from being so active in the medical community will be hard, so he’ll likely still offer advice and consulting for area agencies or groups.

