Wisconsin family comes to the aid of bear with bucket stuck on its head

BLOOMER, Wis. (WBAY) - Tricia Hurt and her family were out fishing on Marshmiller Lake in Chippewa County Saturday evening when she and her son saw something that seemed “bear-y” unnatural.

Hurt says around 9 p.m., her family saw a bear swimming across the lake with what looked like a bucket on its head.

Hurt then recorded the rescue, which she told WBAY was done and over with in about five minutes.

The video, which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook, shows the family moving their boat close to the bear, and her husband tugged on the bucket a couple of times, but was unable to get the bucket off.

Her 26-year-old son then turned the boat around so they could try to free the bear again, which was successful the second time around.

The bear, which is estimated to be about a year old, can then be seen swimming safely to shore.

No one was injured during the incident.

