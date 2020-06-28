TURNING HOT AND MUGGY THIS WEEK

We'll see passing clouds this evening and overnight. Evening storms will be ongoing well to the west of eastern Wisconsin. Overnight, those storms will push eastward. They should be dissipating as the move east, but gusty winds and small hail will be possible. The best chances for heavier rain and storms overnight will be in central Wisconsin with chances dropping as you get closer to the Lakeshore. It will be a humid night with lows in the low-to-mid 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with occasional showers and storms through the day. It certainly won't be a washout, but several rounds of rain are possible... while other spots may stay dry all day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with dew points rising into the upper 60s. That higher humidity will linger through the rest of the week.

Scattered storms are possible at times on Tuesday, and it will be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s once again. Wednesday will likely be dry, but a bit warmer with highs into the upper 80s. Spotty storms could develop across southern Wisconsin. The heat continues into the holiday weekend with highs approaching 90 on Independence Day. The day should be mostly dry, but given the heat and humidity, a stray storm cannot be ruled out somewhere. Longer-range computer guidance keeps highs at 85 degrees or warmer through the following weekend (the weekend of the 11th)... so this hot, muggy pattern may last for a while.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

MONDAY: SE 5-15 KTS Waves: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS Waves: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, increasing clouds late. Daybreak storms possible. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Warm and very humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Occasional storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Scattered storms... especially WEST. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and muggy. Stray storms SOUTHWEST? HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy. A stray storm possible... mainly SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 88 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Very warm and muggy. Partly cloudy with isolated PM storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

SATURDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): Hot and muggy. Mostly sunny. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Hot and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 90

