Advertisement

Police: Imperial Lane shooting suspect arrested

Green Bay police announced the arrest of Daniel Garrett late Sunday afternoon
Daniel Garrett is wanted for shootings in Green Bay.
Daniel Garrett is wanted for shootings in Green Bay.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they have a person in custody suspected of being involved in a shooting on Imperial Lane on Friday.

According to police, Daniel Garrett, who was considered by police to be armed and dangerous, was arrested Sunday afternoon without incident.

He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail.

Police say they were called to a report of gunshots on the 2200 block of Imperial Lane shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Police then confirmed a gun had been shot, and add they saw a man running away from the scene.

They later learned numerous shots were fired inside a couple of homes, however no one was hit.

A heavy SWAT team response was spotted in the area on Friday.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin family comes to the aid of bear with bucket stuck on its head

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Tricia Hurt and her family were out fishing on Marshmiller Lake in Chippewa County Saturday evening when she and her son saw something that seemed “bear-y” unnatural.

News

WATCH: Wisconsin family frees bear with bucket stuck on its head

Updated: 3 hours ago
This will be a fishing trip no one will ever forget!

News

Appleton’s Amano Print House hosts free protest t-shirt printing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
One Appleton business is using its products to help the effort toward racial equality.

News

Bay Beach opens for the summer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tia Johnson
Bay Beach has officially opened for the summer with new safety measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

News

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in downtown La Crosse

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to police, responding officers found one person had been shot, and the victim was later hospitalized before succumbing to his injuries.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 3 confirmed dead in crash at Lombardi Avenue, Bart Starr Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Green Bay Police say drivers should avoid the area of Lombardi Avenue and Bart Starr Way for the next few hours due to a crash investigation.

News

Percentage of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumps to more than 7%

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Sunday, the Department of Health Services report showed out of 6,481 new test results, 7.1% came back positive. This is after two straight days of percentages above 5%.

News

Scammers continue to take advantage of uncertain times, IRS investigating new Tax Day scams

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tammy Elliott
We’ve been continuing to track the growing number of scams related to COVID-19 in our Consumer Alert segments, and since January, more than 100,000 reports have been filed with the Federal Trade Commission, with more than $71 million lost.

News

Driver killed after hitting deer, tree

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after crashing their vehicle on Sunday.

News

One dead, one missing in separate Wisconsin boating mishaps

Updated: 9 hours ago
Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin.