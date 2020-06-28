Police: Imperial Lane shooting suspect arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say they have a person in custody suspected of being involved in a shooting on Imperial Lane on Friday.

According to police, Daniel Garrett, who was considered by police to be armed and dangerous, was arrested Sunday afternoon without incident.

He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail.

Police say they were called to a report of gunshots on the 2200 block of Imperial Lane shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

Police then confirmed a gun had been shot, and add they saw a man running away from the scene.

They later learned numerous shots were fired inside a couple of homes, however no one was hit.

A heavy SWAT team response was spotted in the area on Friday.

