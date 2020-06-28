Advertisement

Percentage of newly confirmed coronavirus cases jumps to more than 7%

The state also reported the lowest amount of total test results since last weekend
(KJCT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health officials say another 457 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

On Sunday, the Department of Health Services report showed out of 6,481 new test results, 7.1% came back positive. This is after two straight days of percentages above 5%.

Sunday’s test results are the lowest amount of test results reported by the DHS since last Sunday, June 21, when 6,051 test results were returned. However, the percentage of tests which were positive that day was 4.6%.

Wisconsin has now seen 27,743 total positive tests since the state began testing earlier this year, while another 521,747 have tested negative.

The state didn’t report any new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, keeping the state’s death total at 777.

Meanwhile, 239 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, with 89 people in intensive care. Officials say there are 2,418 licensed hospital beds immediately available throughout the state, which equals 23%. Another 146 inpatients are still waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The DHS says the recovery rate is at 79%, an unchanged percentage from Saturday, which equals a total of 21,953 confirmed cases in the state. There are 5,009 active cases, which equals 18% of all confirmed cases since testing began. Another three percent of all cases have been fatal.

The state released a new tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

County case numbers will be added here shortly.

<b>Symptoms</b>

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

<ul><li>Fever of 100.4 or higher</li><li>Cough</li><li>Shortness of breath</li><li>Chills</li><li>Repeated shaking with chills</li><li>Muscle pain</li><li>Headache</li><li>Sore throat</li><li>New loss of taste or smell</li></ul>

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

<ul><li>Trouble breathing</li><li>Persistent pain or pressure in the chest</li><li>New confusion or inability to rouse</li><li>Bluish lips or face</li></ul>

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

<b>Prevention</b>

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

<ul><li>Stay at least six feet away from other people</li><li>Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick</li><li>Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments</li><li>Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care</li><li>Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol</li><li>Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.</li><li>Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).</li></ul>

