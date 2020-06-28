Menominee Tribal Police: Be vigilant for suspicious activity as search for missing woman continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say they’re asking community members and visitors to the area to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary.

Police say the request comes as the search for Katelyn Kelley, 22, continues after she was last seen on June 16, nearly two weeks ago.

Kelley, who was reported missing by her mother on June 18, was observed at her apartment in the City of Shawano between 11 p.m. on June 16 and 3 a.m. on June 17, according to police.

Previously, she had been spotted on the Menominee Indian Reservation in the area of County Highway VV East and Silver Canoe Road at around 10:30 p.m.

She is described as 5′2, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt a black swimsuit type top, blue jean shorts and black flip-flops, as shown in this photo:

Menominee Tribal Police say they and other Tribal entities have searched the roadways, forest areas and bodies of water in the area, and add no arrests have been made in their investigation.

WBAY spoke with Kelley’s family members last week, who say it isn’t like her daughter to not be in contact with her family.

If you have any information, or evidence, which may help find Katelyn, you’re asked to call Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

